501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancee arrives…

Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancee arrives at court for hearing

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 11:20 am 07/10/2017 11:20am
Share
Blac Chyna, center, and her attorney Lisa Bloom, left, arrive for a hearing seeking a restraining order against her former fiancee Rob Kardashian on Monday, July 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. Chyna has accused Kardashian of cyber bullying and domestic violence over a series of lurid Instagram posts he made last week. The posts got Kardashian’s Instagram account shut down, but he continued his attacks on Twitter. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rob Kardashian’s former fiancée Blac Chyna has arrived at a Los Angeles courthouse to seek a restraining order against the reality television star.

Chyna and her attorney Lisa Bloom walked into the downtown Los Angeles courthouse Monday morning without speaking to reporters.

Bloom has accused Kardashian of cyber bullying over a series of lurid Instagram posts he made last week. The posts got Kardashian’s Instagram account shut down, but he continued his attacks on Twitter. The posts became a worldwide trending topic

Kardashian and Chyna announced their engagement in April 2016 and starred in an E! reality show about their relationship. The couple split up a month later. Their daughter, Dream, was born last November.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

What to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon is promising better deals and bigger savings for this year's 30-hour "Prime Day" event. Here are the best deals you'll find during Amazon's biggest sale of the year.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?