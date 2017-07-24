501.5
Retired priest accused of forcing boy to perform oral sex

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 4:55 pm 07/24/2017 04:55pm
Rev. John T. Sweeney, of Greensburg, Pa., right, arrives for an appearance before District Judge Cheryl J. Peck-Yakopec, in Leechburg, Pa., Monday, July 24, 2017. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sweeney was arrested today and charged with involuntary sexual intercourse, a first-degree felony, for a sexual assault committed against a 10-year-old boy. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (AP) — A now-retired Roman Catholic priest is accused of forcing a 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy to perform oral sex on him after counseling the 4th-grader about misbehaving on a school bus.

The state attorney general’s office said Monday that the Rev. John Thomas Sweeney committed felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse against the boy at St. Margaret Mary Elementary School in Lower Burrell.

Prosecutors say the alleged assault occurred during the 1991-92 school year, and that the boy was given milk and cookies afterward.

The Greensburg Diocese says the 74-year-old Sweeney was removed as pastor of Holy Family Parish in West Newton in 2016 after church officials learned of the allegation.

Court and diocese officials were unable to identify a defense lawyer for Sweeney. Sweeney made no comment to reporters when he turned himself in.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
