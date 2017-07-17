501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Report: 'Walking Dead' stuntman…

Report: ‘Walking Dead’ stuntman fell head-first on concrete

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 10:12 am 07/17/2017 10:12am
Share

SENOIA, Ga. (AP) — An assistant director told authorities a stuntman fatally injured during production of “The Walking Dead” fell head- and neck-first onto concrete about 22 feet (7 meters) below.

Coweta County coroner Richard Hawk has said 33-year-old John Bernecker was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. July 12. Hawk said Bernecker died from injuries suffered in the fall on the hit show’s set in Senoia, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

A Coweta County Sheriff’s Office report says assistant director Matthew Goodwin said Bernecker intended to fall onto a pad. Goodwin said Bernecker appeared to try to stop the fall by grabbing a railing but fell onto the ground a few inches from the pad.

Actor Austin Amelio told authorities Bernecker said he’d never done a fall from that high and seemed “a little nervous.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?