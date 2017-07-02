501

Regional jet engine catches fire on Denver runway

By The Associated Press July 2, 2017 6:29 pm 07/02/2017 06:29pm
DENVER (AP) — The engine of a regional jet caught fire shortly after landing at Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the 65 passengers on the SkyWest flight from Aspen were safely evacuated. No one was injured.

Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery says the flight arrived at 2:15 p.m. The fire was extinguished but the cause was still being investigated.

