Regional jet engine catches fire on Denver runway

DENVER (AP) — The engine of a regional jet caught fire shortly after landing at Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon.
Officials say the 65 passengers on the SkyWest flight from Aspen were safely evacuated. No one was injured.
Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery says the flight arrived at 2:15 p.m. The fire was extinguished but the cause was still being investigated.
Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.
Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!
What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?