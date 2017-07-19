501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Rare form of mad…

Rare form of mad cow disease found in Alabama

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 8:58 am 07/19/2017 08:58am
Share

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Agriculture officials say a rarely seen form of mad cow disease has been found in Alabama.

A statement from state Agriculture Commissioner John McMillan says atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy was confirmed in an 11-year-old beef cow.

The U.S. Agriculture Department says this only the fifth case of the atypical form of the disease being confirmed in the United States.

McMillan says the animal was discovered during routine screening at a livestock market. The cow wasn’t slaughtered and its meat didn’t enter the food chain.

Mad cow disease can spread from byproducts of cud-chewing animals being used in feed, but the state says that’s not what happened. The state is calling the discovery a “rare and spontaneous” case of the disease, which can occur in older animals.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Animals & Pets Business & Finance Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?