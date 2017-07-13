Radio Flyer rolls into Chicago to celebrate 100 years

CHICAGO (AP) — Radio Flyer is rolling its largest “little” red wagon into its hometown of Chicago in celebration of the company’s 100-year anniversary.

Radio Flyer’s gargantuan wagon was the centerpiece for the company’s anniversary event on Thursday in the city’s downtown area, the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2uidkq7 ) reported. The wagon was created 20 years ago for the brand’s 80th anniversary.

Attendees of the event had the opportunity to take a photo with the large wagon and participate in free giveaways. Radio Flyer also will donate 2,000 wagons to children’s hospitals across the country in partnership with Starlight Children’s Foundation.

According to Guinness World Records, the wagon, which measures 27-feet (8.23-meters) long and weighs over 15,000 pounds (6803.96 kilograms), is the world’s largest toy wagon. It was inspired by a 1930s statue featured in the World’s Fair in Chicago.

Radio Flyer has locations around the world, but Pasin said Chicago is still the company’s home.

“Chicago has so much to do with our heritage and story,” Pasin said. “It’s truly a part of the brand’s DNA.”

The company has evolved since its establishment in 1917 and now offers customizable wagons made of various materials and other products, including tricycles, bicycles and scooters.

