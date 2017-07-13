501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Quake hits off North…

Quake hits off North Korea but experts rule out nuke test

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 2:03 am 07/13/2017 02:03am
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake off North Korea early Thursday jolted watchers of the country’s weapons development but experts say it was not caused by a nuclear test.

Analysts say North Korea needs to conduct another atomic test explosion to perfect a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the continental U.S. On July 4, Pyongyang test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile. 4. North Korea’s five previous nuclear tests caused signs of artificial quakes.

Here’s what experts say about the quake:

NATURAL EVENT

First off, the quake was centered far offshore and very deep while North Korea’s past nuclear tests were conducted on land.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck 187 kilometers (116 miles) southeast of the northern port city of Chongjin. The epicenter was 559 kilometers (347 miles) below the seabed.

Cho Ik-hyun at South Korea’s state weather agency said the depth shows it was a natural event, too deep for a possible nuclear blast.

Natural earthquakes create different seismic patterns from ones caused by humans. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said there was no indication that North Korea had carried out a nuclear test.

___

NO DAMAGE

Cho said any earthquake deeper than 70 kilometers (43 miles) normally causes little damage on the surface. Even if a ship was sailing over the epicenter at the time of the quake, it wouldn’t have noticed anything, Cho said.

Earthquakes are rare on the Korean Peninsula, unlike in neighboring Japan. Two quakes measuring 5.1 and 5.8 jolted southeastern South Korea on Sept. 12, causing no casualties.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News National News Science News World News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?