501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Protesters gather against Trump…

Protesters gather against Trump ban on transgender troops

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 11:00 pm 07/26/2017 11:00pm
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Demonstrators have flocked to a military recruiting station in New York City and gathered at a plaza named for a San Francisco gay-rights icon on Wednesday to protest President Donald Trump’s…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Demonstrators have flocked to a military recruiting station in New York City and gathered at a plaza named for a San Francisco gay-rights icon on Wednesday to protest President Donald Trump’s abrupt ban on transgender troops in the military.

A crowd of at least a few hundred people gathered around the U.S. Armed Forces recruiting station in Times Square. They held signs saying “Resist!” and listened to speakers who denounced the ban, which Trump announced on Twitter.

Demonstrator Yael Leberman says transgender people “are completely adequate to serve” and combat is “not about physical, it’s about mental.” She says it’s unsurprising from the Republican president to say what he said or to see the pushback from a place as diverse as New York City.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered later Wednesday in San Francisco’s Harvey Milk Plaza. They waved pink and blue flags, held signs reading “Trans lives are not a burden” and chanted “Stand up! Fight back!”

A transgender woman who identified herself only as Layla told the crowd she’s tired of being told who she can or cannot be, and asked for others in the LGBT community to support trans people as they fight for respect.

It’s unclear what the ban will mean for currently serving transgender soldiers.

At a smaller gathering at the Los Angeles LGBT Center in Hollywood, U.S. Army Reserve member and transgender man Rudy Akbarian, 27, said at first he thought the news of the President’s order was a joke. The five-year military veteran said he was “heartbroken” to learn it was real.

“There are people who are retiring in the military, there are people who’ve done 18, 19 years and are about to retire and now it’s all taken away from them,” he said. “It’s not fair.”

“I know it’s not over,” he said. “I know we’re not going to give up.”

___

Associated Press Writer Robert Jablon contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Summertime gift guide
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Today in History: July 26
Presidential pets
Double rainbow spotted over DC
Celebrity birthdays July 23-29
Summer Binge Guide
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
Watermelon recipes for summer
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Disc golf in DC area
Dress up your hot dog
WTOP Summer Playlist
Mexican recipes
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
8 Foods for Healthy Hair
4 best nutrients for a healthy brain
6 ways you’re wasting up to $1,000 per year
Blueberry recipes
Strawberry recipes
Prince William through the years
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
Summer outdoor living renovations
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
Outdoor movie guide
Lower Delaware restaurants
Where to take your family when they visit DC