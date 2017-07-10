501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Prosecutor's office ends probe…

Prosecutor’s office ends probe in 8-year-old boy’s suicide

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 6:53 pm 07/10/2017 06:53pm
FILE – This May 12, 2017, file photo shows the Carson School, an elementary school in Cincinnati. The Hamilton County, Ohio, prosecutor's office said Monday, July 10, that it has closed an investigation into the Jan. 26, 2017, suicide of 8-year-old Gabriel Taye, whose mother says he was bullied at school, with no action expected. (AP Photo/Lisa Cornwell, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A prosecutor’s investigation into the suicide of an 8-year-old Ohio boy whose mother says he was bullied at school has been closed, with no action expected.

The Hamilton County prosecutor’s office said Monday it accepts the coroner’s conclusion that nothing in a recent review into Gabriel Taye’s Jan. 26 death was found that would add to the original suicide finding.

Authorities opened Gabriel’s grave in June to remove an electronic tablet buried with him to see if it might provide additional information about what led to his death.

The family’s attorneys say the prosecutor told them no criminal charges will be brought and they are disappointed the latest review didn’t provide more answers as to why Gabriel killed himself.

The attorneys’ statement says their investigation is continuing.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
