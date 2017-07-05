501.5

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Prosecutors: Kidnapping suspect marched…

Prosecutors: Kidnapping suspect marched in victim’s vigil

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 7:57 pm 07/05/2017 07:57pm
Share
This photo provided by the Macon County Sheriff's Office in Decatur, Ill., shows Brendt Christensen, the suspect in the kidnapping of visiting University of Illinois Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang. At Christensen's first court appearance at federal court in Urbana, Ill., Monday, July 3, 2017, a judge ordered Christensen held without bond. Authorities said facts in the case indicate the Zhang is dead, although her body hasn't been found. (Macon County Sheriff's Office via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping of a University of Illinois scholar from China marched in a vigil for the victim a day before his arrest last week and also talked about how she resisted and described what made an ideal victim, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The new details surrounding 26-year-old Yingying Zhang’s June 9 disappearance arose at a detention hearing for Brendt Christensen in U.S. District Court in Urbana, not far from the central Illinois school, a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Springfield said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long ordered that Christensen, 28, remain jailed pending trial. Long said the recent graduate student at the university’s physics department poses a danger to the community and is a flight risk.

Last Thursday, which was the day before Christensen was arrested, hundreds of people gathered on campus and walked to a street where Zhang was last seen. Prosecutors say Christensen was in the vigil group. Zhang’s father, a factory driver who traveled to Illinois from China, for the search also attended.

Prosecutors haven’t explained who Christensen spoke to about abducting Zhang, including whether someone close to him secretly recorded him. They divulged the new details at Wednesday’s hearing to back their contention that Christensen is too dangerous to release.

The U.S. attorney’s office statement said Christensen “made a threat to another person to whom he made incriminating statements.” The statement didn’t elaborate.

It added that he “has made statements about the characteristics of the ideal victim.”

Christensen’s lawyer, Evan Bruno, didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Zhang was abducted on her way to sign an apartment lease off campus in Urbana. Christensen allegedly lured her into his car after she got off one bus and tried to flag down another bus. In April, his phone was allegedly used to view a forum called “Abduction 101” online.

Christensen earned a master’s degree in physics from the University of Illinois in May and lived in nearby Champaign. He previously lived in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

___

Follow Michael Tarm on Twitter at http://twitter.com/mtarm

Topics:
Asia News Education News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » National News » Prosecutors: Kidnapping suspect marched…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News