Prosecutor: Man killed inmate after Bible verse dispute

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 12:58 pm 07/15/2017 12:58pm
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to killing a fellow prison inmate after a dispute over a Bible verse.

WCHS-TV reports Timothy Parsons pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of Eugene Anderson. Prosecutors say Parsons defeated Anderson in a game of Bible knowledge at the Mount Olive Correctional Institute.

After the game, authorities say Anderson tried to set up a prison hit on Parsons. But prosecutors say Parsons stabbed Anderson 20 times.

Parsons was already serving a life sentence for killing his wife and mother-in-law in 2012. He is scheduled to be sentenced on this latest murder charge in September.

