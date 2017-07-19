501.5
Privatization plan hits turbulence; supporters still upbeat

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 3:59 am 07/19/2017 03:59am
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016, file photo, FAA Air Traffic Controllers work in the Dulles International Airport Air Traffic Control Tower in Sterling, Va. A plan to privatize the nation’s air traffic control operations has hit turbulence in the House, raising questions about whether one of President Donald Trump’s infrastructure priorities can survive. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A plan to privatize the nation’s air traffic control operations has hit turbulence in the House, raising questions about whether one of President Donald Trump’s infrastructure priorities can survive.

The concept of splitting off air traffic control from the Federal Aviation Administration faces even longer odds in the Senate, but supporters were counting on backing from Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan to advance the measure.

The bill was expected to come to a House vote as early as this week. But leadership has not yet scheduled a vote. The question is why.

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., says the bill is “on life support.”

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pa., disagrees. He says lawmakers are just beginning to focus on the legislation and need time to get questions answered.

