President says Iran will ‘respond’ if US missile law passes

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 5:26 am 07/26/2017 05:26am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says his country will respond if U.S. legislation imposing sanctions on people involved in Iran’s ballistic missile program becomes law.

The House of Representatives passed the bill on Tuesday and it now goes to the Senate.

Without giving details, Rouhani said in a Wednesday cabinet meeting that Iran will “take any action that is necessary for the country’s expedience and interests.” State TV broadcast his remarks.

He added that Iran will improve its “defensive means without attention to others.”

The U.S. legislation imposes mandatory penalties on people involved in Iran’s ballistic missile program and anyone who does business with them. The measure would also apply terrorism sanctions to the Revolutionary Guards and enforce an arms embargo.

