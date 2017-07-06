501.5

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Pregnant teen charged with…

Pregnant teen charged with rape seeks youthful status

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 11:18 am 07/06/2017 11:18am
Share

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.

Court documents show a Jackson County court is considering the request filed by 19-year-old Mekenzie Leigh Guffey.

Records show Guffey signed a request for youthful offender status last week. If granted, the case would be sealed from the public and Guffey would face a limited prison sentence if convicted.

Guffey is free on bond after being charged with rape, sexual abuse and other offenses for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old boy. She is now pregnant with a baby due in the fall.

Police in the north Alabama town of Hollywood arrested Guffey after learning she sought assistance through a program that aids pregnant women.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Pregnant teen charged with…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News