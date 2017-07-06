501.5

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Pot-filled suitcase in lost…

Pot-filled suitcase in lost and found leads to 3 arrests

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 8:27 am 07/06/2017 08:27am
Share

KENNER, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana arrested three people after a woman tried to claim a suitcase filled with marijuana in an airport’s lost and found section.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports deputies found about 10 pounds of marijuana in the suitcase at Louis Armstrong International Airport on June 29. The next day 38-year-old Safiya Zina attempted to claim the suitcase.

Zina told the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies she was paid $1,000 to take the bag from California to New Orleans and exchange it for money. Investigators allowed the exchange to take place and arrested 27-year-old Michael Lewis along with 29-year-old Sarah Abd-Elaziz.

Zina was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Lewis and Abd-Elaziz were charged with conspiracy to possess or distribute drugs.

It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Pot-filled suitcase in lost…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News