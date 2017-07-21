Police: Woman steals taxi, picks up paying passengers

501.5
July 21, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a woman stole a taxi in Philadelphia and picked up a fare.

They say the 65-year-old woman caught the cab around midnight Thursday and asked to be taken to the SugarHouse Casino. On the way, she asked the driver to make a stop at a gas station.

It was at the station where police say the woman jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off.

Police stopped the taxi 30 minutes later and found a 23-year-old woman and her infant daughter in the backseat.

The mother told officers she had hailed the cab earlier, not realizing it was stolen.

