501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Video shows teens…

Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 5:54 am 07/21/2017 05:54am
Share

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week.

Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 12. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old’s drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney’s office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today . The teens can be heard laughing at Dunn, telling him he’s going die and they weren’t going to help him.

Police identified and interviewed the five teens involved. Cocoa Police Chief Mike Cataloupe calls their actions “utterly inhumane and cruel,” but says criminal charges won’t be filed because state law doesn’t require people give or call for help when someone’s in distress.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?