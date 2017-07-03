501

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Taxi strikes pedestrians…

Police: Taxi strikes pedestrians near Boston airport

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 2:24 pm 07/03/2017 02:24pm
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a taxi struck pedestrians near Boston’s airport, injuring multiple people.

Spokesman David Procopio says it happened Monday near Logan International Airport’s “cab pool” area in East Boston.

Police say several people were injured, some seriously.

Video of the scene showed a white cab with front end damage at rest against a building and near some picnic tables. The vehicle is surrounded by debris. Rescue crews loaded at least one person into a stretcher.

Procopio say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Taxi strikes pedestrians…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Avoid the traffic: Fireworks displays in Md. and Va.

The fireworks on the National Mall aren't the only great fireworks display in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News