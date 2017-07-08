501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Police seek charge against…

Police seek charge against taxi driver in crash near airport

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 9:55 am 07/08/2017 09:55am
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police are seeking to charge a taxi driver who drove into a group of cab drivers near Boston’s Logan International Airport this week.

Police said Friday the decision to seek an endangerment charge follows an investigation that determined the Monday crash was caused by the driver, 56-year-old Lutant Clenord of Cambridge. A clerk magistrate will determine whether there’s sufficient evidence to charge him.

Authorities say Clenord’s taxi jumped a curb and struck a group of people gathered at an outdoor break area for cabbies, injuring 10 people.

An attempt to reach Clenord was unsuccessful.

Police say Clenord’s license to drive for hire has been suspended indefinitely. A Department of Transportation spokeswoman tells The Boston Globe that Clenord’s driver’s license was suspended on Thursday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?