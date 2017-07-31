501.5
Police search for suspect in Minnesota slaying, robbery

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 7:58 am 07/31/2017 07:58am
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who is suspected of killing a financial adviser inside a Minnesota business during the weekend.

The Mendota Heights Police Department confirmed Monday morning that authorities haven’t yet found 44-year-old Lucifer Nguyen (wihn).

Authorities say Nguyen went into a house in the St. Paul suburb of Mendota Heights on Saturday, brandished a gun at a female victim and demanded cash. Police found Nguyen and began chasing his vehicle, but he crashed. Police say he then entered the White Pine Senior Living Center. There, he allegedly forced employees into a locked storage closet at gunpoint.

Police believe Nguyen left the senior center and killed Beverly Cory of Maplewood, Minnesota, in a nearby office building.

He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
