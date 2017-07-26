501.5
Police: One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 12:48 pm 07/26/2017 12:48pm
This Tuesday, July 25, 2017 patrol car dashboard camera image released by the Maine State Police shows a man strolling down a street in Hollis, Maine, who police said was wearing a clown mask with a machete taped to his amputated arm. Police said the man, Corey Berry, 31, of Hollis, was arrested and charged with criminal threatening. He was released after posting bail. (Maine State Police via AP)

HOLLIS, Maine (AP) — A man accused of drunkenly strolling down a road in Maine wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to his amputated arm has been arrested.

Maine State Police told WCSH-TV (http://on.wcsh6.com/2uZu4Db ) that 31-year-old Corey Berry, of Hollis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening. He was released after posting $200 bail.

Police say Berry was first spotted in Hollis but then fled into the woods. He was taken into custody after re-emerging in Waterboro. Police say Berry was intoxicated but cooperative. He told officers that he was copying previous clown sightings as a prank.

A phone number for Berry couldn’t be found Wednesday, and it wasn’t known if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

