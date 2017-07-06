501.5

Police: Man tries to blow up house

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 8:14 am 07/06/2017 08:14am
TOBYHANNA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after police say he filled his home with propane gas in an attempt to blow it up with him, his wife and mother inside.

The man has been held without bail following an arraignment hearing Wednesday. He faces multiple charges, including attempted homicide and arson.

Police were called to the man’s home in Tobyhanna around 10 p.m. July 4. Police say they found a flare gun and propane tank next to a stove that was on and in danger of igniting.

All three occupants were evacuated as well as people in neighboring homes. Coolbaugh Township firefighters shut off power at the residence and opened all doors and windows.

