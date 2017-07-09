501.5
Police: Man in wheelchair injured in hit-and-run crash

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 2:07 pm 07/09/2017 02:07pm
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police say they’re searching for a driver they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man in a motorized wheelchair.

Delaware State Police say the crash occurred late Friday night in Wilmington when an SUV approached an intersection and struck a man who traveled into the vehicle’s path. Police say the collision sent the motorized wheelchair spinning and tipped it over. Medics transported him to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police say the SUV driver stopped briefly in a parking lot before fleeing. Police say the victim had a reflective vest on the back of his wheelchair but no other lights or reflective equipment.

