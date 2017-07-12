501.5
Police: Man hospitalized after jumping from moving car

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 8:41 am 07/12/2017 08:41am
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man has suffered serious injuries after jumping from a moving car during a heated argument with his girlfriend.

State police tell The Times-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2tcOwMn ) the 24-year-old jumped from the car as it was traveling 65 mph on Interstate 81 in Moosic on Monday.

Police say the man asked his girlfriend to stop the car, but he jumped before she could.

The man has been taken to a hospital, where he is expected to survive.

State police are investigating the man’s actions as an attempted suicide.

___

Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/

