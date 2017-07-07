501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Police investigating noose on…

Police investigating noose on tree in central Philadelphia

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 5:10 pm 07/07/2017 05:10pm
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say they’re investigating after a noose was found hanging between two tree limbs in central Philadelphia.

Authorities say they responded to a report of the noose around 10 a.m. Friday, but noted that it doesn’t appear to be targeted toward a specific person. A spokesman said the department is trying to get surveillance footage of the street, located several blocks from the toney Rittenhouse Square neighborhood.

Mayor Jim Kenney issued a statement condemning the noose and asking witnesses to come forward with information.

The incident comes after the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia put an employee on leave after a noose was found on the chair of an African-American colleague.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?