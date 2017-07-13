501.5
Police find items in search for long-missing Alabama woman

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 12:53 pm 07/13/2017 12:53pm
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Investigators looking for clues in the disappearance of an Alabama woman last seen in 2008 are analyzing potential evidence found during a search of the home where she was last seen.

Authorities wouldn’t say what they located Wednesday while looking for remains of Jennifer Fay Powers in a rural area near Huntsville, Alabama.

But Sheriff’s Capt. Michael Salomonsky told WHNT-TV that items would be tested for signs of blood, hair and fibers.

Powers’ husband told authorities she went outside on July 12, 2008, and never returned. She was 29 at the time, and a married mother of three.

Relatives say Powers had a drug problem but wouldn’t abandon her family.

Salomonsky say investigators believe someone killed the woman, and authorities have a person of interest.

