Police: Arrest made in shooting of 1-year-old boy in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — One man has been arrested and police say they’re looking for a second after a 1-year-old boy was injured in an exchange of gunfire in Washington, D.C.

Police Chief Peter Newsham announced at a news conference that 39-year-old Derrick Watson was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in the July 10 shooting.

Police say the boy was outside at the time of the shooting and was hit more than once. He was later released from the hospital.

Newsham says police are looking for 27 year-old Saheed Sulu, who is also wanted in the shooting, and they’re trying to identify a third man.

Newsham says the men were involved in a dispute and resorted to firearms with no regard for young children in the area.

