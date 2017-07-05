501.5

Police arrest 7 at protest on anniversary of deadly shooting

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 5:13 pm 07/05/2017 05:13pm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Seven people have been arrested outside Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters during a protest on the anniversary of a deadly police shooting in Louisiana’s capital.

Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Jr. says four men and three women were arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor charges, including resisting an officer, after they entered a barricaded area and refused to leave.

Mckneely says an officer was hurt when he was shot in the forearm by a stun gun. It wasn’t clear who stunned him.

The Advocate reports most of the protesters who marched to police barricades are members of the New Black Panther Party.

Last summer, nearly 200 protesters were arrested in Baton Rouge after a white officer fatally shot Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old black man, during a struggle outside a convenience store.

