National News

Police: 5 beachgoers attacked lifeguards on Independence Day

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 2:18 pm 07/05/2017 02:18pm
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say five Pennsylvania men attacked lifeguards on a New Jersey shore beach on July Fourth.

Ocean City police went to the beach Tuesday afternoon following reports that several intoxicated people were causing a disturbance. Responding officers found the men assaulting lifeguards, and authorities say the men soon became aggressive with the officers.

Two of the men fled onto a nearby pier, but were soon captured by police and lifeguards. The other three men were arrested on the beach.

Police say four of the men — two from Philadelphia and two from Harrisburg — were charged with aggravated assault, while a Philadelphia man was charged with disorderly conduct. All were released pending court hearings.

