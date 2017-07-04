Plane crashes off Venezuelan island with 9 people aboard

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Officials in Venezuela say a small jet with nine people aboard has crashed off the coast of the island of Margarita as it was attempting an emergency landing. It’s not known if there are any survivors.

The Gulfstream jet was operated by a government agency responsible for transporting public officials. Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said the plane had departed from Margarita and reported a mechanical failure around 1:45 p.m. local time Tuesday.

At least 100 people are participating in a search for the aircraft.