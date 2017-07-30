501.5
Pilot’s uncle says plane in Hawaii crash had engine troubles

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 2:17 pm 07/30/2017 02:17pm
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (AP) — The uncle of a pilot who died in a plane crash with three others says the plane previously had engine troubles.

Rescue crews recovered the bodies of pilot Dean Hutton and his three passengers Saturday. The single-engine plane crashed in a mountainous area northwest of Honolulu.

The passengers were identified as 28-year-old Punahou School alumnus Gerrit Evensen, 27-year-old Heather Riley and Alexis Aaron.

Hutton’s uncle, Scott Potwin, says that the last time Hutton flew the same rental plane it lost all power and communications.

According the Federal Aviation Administration’s registration site, the plane was owned by John P. Mueller. He did not return calls seeking comments.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the crash.

