501.5

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Missing lynx returned…

Police: Missing lynx returned to Wisconsin petting zoo

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 12:40 am 07/06/2017 12:40am
Share
This undated photo provided by the Animal Gardens Petting Zoo in Delavan, Wis., shows a Siberian Lynx named Mowgli, one of two 7-week-old lynx that have gone missing from the facility. Animal Gardens caretaker Danette Vincenti says the staff at the zoo last saw the lynx about 5 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2017. Vincenti believes the top of the cats' cage was sliced open to make it look like they escaped. She says it's likely someone stole them and is trying to sell them on the black market. (Danette Vincenti/Animal Gardens Petting Zoo via AP)

DELAVAN, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin say two 7-week-old Siberian lynx that were missing from a petting zoo have been returned.

Town of Delavan police Chief Raymond Clark said in a news release the cats were returned to Animal Gardens on Wednesday evening. He says the animals were hungry but in good health.

Staff at the facility last saw the lynx around 5 p.m. Monday.

Animal Gardens caretaker Danette Vincenti earlier told WITI-TV (http://bit.ly/2tetXSF ) she believes the top of the animals’ cage was sliced open to make it look like they escaped. She said it’s likely they were stolen.

Clark says the case is under investigation and police have identified suspects, but no one is in custody. Additional details were not immediately available.

Vincenti said she was concerned about the well-being of the lynx because they’d just started eating meat.

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latest News Living News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Missing lynx returned…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News