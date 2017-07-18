501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Person with measles visited…

Person with measles visited popular New Hampshire beach

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 7:36 am 07/18/2017 07:36am
Share

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire health officials are warning the public about potential exposure to measles at one of its most popular beaches on the Atlantic Ocean.

State officials say an out-of-state resident with measles visited Hampton Beach on July 9 and spent time there at several outdoor locations.

They say people who are vaccinated shouldn’t be concerned, but any beachgoers should still monitor for symptoms.

State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan tells WMUR-TV (http://bit.ly/2u4lxxU ) the symptoms include fever, runny nose, and a red bumpy rash. Chan also says it’s unlikely the visitor spread the disease because that person spent most of the time in the open air.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Government News Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News National News Travel News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?