PBA50 South Shore Open Standings

|Wednesday
|At Olympia Lanes
|Hammond, Ind.
|Second Round
(After 16 games. Top 32 advance to match play)
1, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 4,007. 2, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,817. 3, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,776. 4, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,766. 5, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,752. 6, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,701. 7, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,692. 8, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,687.
9, (tie) Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., and Bill Henson, Westerville, Ohio, 3,677. 11, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,670. 12, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 3,667. 13, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,660. 14, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,654. 15, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,631. 16, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 3,595.
17, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,584. 18, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 3,573. 19, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 3,571. 20, Sam Maccarone, Blackwood, N.J., 3,561. 21, Keith Lesko, Chicago, 3,557. 22, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 3,556. 23, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,549. 24, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,548.
25, n-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 3,545. 26, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 3,530. 27, (tie) James Storts, Westfield, Ind., and Billy Froberg, St Joseph, Mich., 3,519. 29, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 3,516. 30, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,502. 31, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,483. 32, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3,462.
33, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,457. 34, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 3,451. 35, n-Gregg Zicha, Glen Ellyn, Ill., 3,444. 36, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 3,442. 37, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,437. 38, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,424. 39, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,422. 40, n-John Chapman, Canada, 3,421.
41, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,414. 42, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,398. 43, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 3,394. 44, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,390. 45, Todd Haney, Boiling Springs, S.C., 3,385. 46, Steve Kenyon, Dade City, Fla., 3,381. 47, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 3,376. 48, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,374.
49, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,372. 50, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,370. 51, Ernie Segura, Taylor, Mich., 3,369. 52, Emilio Mora Sr, Defiance, Ohio, 3,355. 53, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,353. 54, Craig O’Reilly, Orland Hills, Ill., 3,352. 55, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,347. 56, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 3,345.
57, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,340. 58, (tie) n-Jeff Richgels, Madison, Wis., and Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,333. 60, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,331. 61, (tie) John Brockland, St. Charles, Mo., and Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 3,327. 63, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 3,313. 64, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,311.
65, Marc Lineberry, Camanche, Iowa, 3,292. 66, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 3,289. 67, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,276. 68, Jeffery Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,274. 69, (tie) Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., and Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 3,254. 71, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 3,251. 72, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,248.
73, Harry Wright, Venice, Fla., 3,235. 74, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 3,232. 75, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 3,225. 76, Fred Phillips, Canada, 3,218. 77, n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., 3,217. 78, Rick Woloszyn, Griffith, Ind., 3,211. 79, Daniel Twomey, Teaneck, N.J., 3,201. 80, Robert Kicmal, LaGrange, Ill., 3,198.
81, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 3,183. 82, Nile Konicek, Gilbert, Ariz., 3,180. 83, Vince Honeycutt, Franklin, N.C., 3,179. 84, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,177. 85, Bill Argenbright, New Hope, Va., 3,160. 86, Doug O’Bryant, Ball Ground, Ga., 3,156. 87, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,122. 88, William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 3,107.
89, n-Jerry Krause, Mudelein, Ill., 3,106. 90, Michael Truitt, New Port Richey, Fla., 3,080. 91, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 3,065. 92, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 2,988. 93, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 2,949. 94, Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 2,926. 95, Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 2,874. 96, Brian Dunn, Plainfield, Ill, 2,836.
97, Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 2,684.
300 games (2) – Brian LeClair, Gary Faulkner
n-non-member
