Parker scores 14 of 17 points in 1st half, Sparks top Storm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Candace Parker scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half, Nneka Ogwumike had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and the Log Angeles Sparks beat the Seattle Storm 68-60 on Tuesday night.

Ogwumike hit a baseline jumper at the end of the shot clock to extend Los Angeles’ lead to 65-54 with 2:06 left and Seattle didn’t get closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Jantel Lavender added 14 points for Los Angeles (15-6).

Los Angeles started the second quarter on a 16-2 run for a 37-21 lead. But Seattle opened the third on a 17-4 run, capped by Noelle Quinn’s fast-break layup to give the Storm their first lead, 46-44, since 13-12.

Breanna Stewart led Seattle (9-12) with 23 points and a career-high six blocks. Sue Bird moved past Lauren Jackson for the most field goals in team history and she also became the eighth player in WNBA history with 600 steals.

