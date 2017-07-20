Parents of missing US journalist believe he is alive

BEIRUT (AP) — The parents of an American journalist missing in Syria for five years say the U.S. and Syrian governments have assured them that they are doing all they can to secure his safe release.

Austin Tice, of Houston, Texas, disappeared in August 2012 while covering Syria’s civil war. A video released a month later showed him blindfolded and held by armed men, saying “Oh, Jesus.” He has not been heard from since.

Debra and Marc Tice said Thursday at a news conference in Beirut they have “every reason to believe that Austin is alive.”

They say they are ready to deal with any government or group that will help them win the freedom of their son.

They spoke to reporters in Beirut ahead of Austin’s 5th anniversary since he disappeared.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.