Parents of missing US journalist believe he is alive

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 7:28 am 07/20/2017 07:28am
Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, who is missing in Syria for nearly five years, speak during a press conference, at the Press Club, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, July 20, 2017. The Tices said Thursday that the U.S. and Syrian governments have assured them that they are doing all they can to secure his safe release adding that they are ready to deal with any government or group that will help them win the freedom of their son. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

BEIRUT (AP) — The parents of an American journalist missing in Syria for five years say the U.S. and Syrian governments have assured them that they are doing all they can to secure his safe release.

Austin Tice, of Houston, Texas, disappeared in August 2012 while covering Syria’s civil war. A video released a month later showed him blindfolded and held by armed men, saying “Oh, Jesus.” He has not been heard from since.

Debra and Marc Tice said Thursday at a news conference in Beirut they have “every reason to believe that Austin is alive.”

They say they are ready to deal with any government or group that will help them win the freedom of their son.

They spoke to reporters in Beirut ahead of Austin’s 5th anniversary since he disappeared.

