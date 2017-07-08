Panama-US Summary

|At Nashville, Tenn.
|Panama
|0
|1—1
|United States
|0
|1—1
First half_None.
Second half_1, United States, Dwyer 1 (Rowe), 50th minute. 2, Panama, Camargo 1, 60th minute.
Yellow cards_None. Red cards_None.
Referee_Fernando Guerrero, Mexico. Linesmen_Marcos Quintero, Mexico; Miguel Hernandez, Mexico.
A_47,622.
Panama_Jose Calderon; Michael Murillo, Jan Carlos Vargas, Roberto Chen, Luis Ovalle; Gabriel Gomez (Josiel Nunez, 79th), Edgar Yoel Barcenas, Anibal Godoy, Miguel Camargo (Armando Cooper, 71st); Gabriel Torres, Ismael Diaz (Abdiel Arroyo, 57th)
United States_Brad Guzan; Graham Zusi, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Besler, Jorge Villafana; Kellyn Acosta, Dax McCarty; Alejandro Bedoya (Jordan Morris, 85th), Joe Corona (Juan Agudelo, 62nd), Kelyn Rowe (Gyasi Zardes, 69th); Dom Dwyer
