Panama-US Summary

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 6:46 pm 07/08/2017 06:46pm
At Nashville, Tenn.
Panama 0 1—1
United States 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, United States, Dwyer 1 (Rowe), 50th minute. 2, Panama, Camargo 1, 60th minute.

Yellow cards_None. Red cards_None.

Referee_Fernando Guerrero, Mexico. Linesmen_Marcos Quintero, Mexico; Miguel Hernandez, Mexico.

A_47,622.

Lineups

Panama_Jose Calderon; Michael Murillo, Jan Carlos Vargas, Roberto Chen, Luis Ovalle; Gabriel Gomez (Josiel Nunez, 79th), Edgar Yoel Barcenas, Anibal Godoy, Miguel Camargo (Armando Cooper, 71st); Gabriel Torres, Ismael Diaz (Abdiel Arroyo, 57th)

United States_Brad Guzan; Graham Zusi, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Besler, Jorge Villafana; Kellyn Acosta, Dax McCarty; Alejandro Bedoya (Jordan Morris, 85th), Joe Corona (Juan Agudelo, 62nd), Kelyn Rowe (Gyasi Zardes, 69th); Dom Dwyer

