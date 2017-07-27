501.5
Oregon scientists do first human gene embryo editing in US

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 9:47 am 07/27/2017 09:47am
For the first time in the United States, scientists have edited the genes of human embryos, a controversial step toward someday helping babies avoid inherited diseases.

According to MIT Technology Review, the experiment was just an exercise in science — the embryos were not allowed to develop for more than a few days and were never intended to be implanted into a womb. The publication first reported the news on Wednesday.

Officials at Oregon Health & Science University confirmed that the work took place there and said results would be published in a journal soon.

The scientists reportedly used a technique called CRISPR, which allows sections of DNA to be altered or replaced. The only previous work like this has been reported in China.

Topics:
Business & Finance Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News National News Science News
