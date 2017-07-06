501.5
Ole Miss to recognize slave labor on pre-Civil War buildings

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 3:48 pm 07/06/2017 03:48pm
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi will post a sign acknowledging that slaves built some structures on the main campus founded before the Civil War.

The university made the announcement Thursday, also saying Ole Miss will strip the name of James K. Vardaman off a building. Vardaman, a white supremacist, was a Mississippi governor and U.S. senator in the early 20th century.

The changes are part of an effort started in 2014 to provide historical context on the Oxford campus, which was rocked by violence after court-ordered integration in 1962. The administration has already added a plaque to provide information about slavery and the Civil War to a Confederate soldier statue on campus.

University leaders say they’re trying to make a diverse student body feel more welcome.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the university will post one sign, not multiple signs.

