501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Oklahoma teacher panhandles for…

Oklahoma teacher panhandles for money to buy school supplies

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 11:01 am 07/25/2017 11:01am
Share

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma elementary school teacher has taken to panhandling for money to buy school supplies for her third-grade classroom.

Teresa Danks told KOKI-TV (http://bit.ly/2vWYGm1 ) that she sought donations after slumping state revenue led to reduced funding for education in recent years. Danks says she has spent $2,000 to $3,000 of her $35,000 salary on supplies for her students.

With a sign asking for donations and saying “Anything Helps,” Danks raised $55 in six minutes standing at an intersection near Interstate 44 in Tulsa.

She later created a gofundme page , raising more than $14,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Danks says she also wants people to realize how budget cuts affect education.

Although education received an increase in the current state budget, some of the funding plans are being challenged as unconstitutional.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

An early morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?