Ohio Patrol: Trooper fatally shoots man with knife

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 9:09 am 07/04/2017 09:09am
VANDALIA, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Highway Patrol says a trooper fatally shot a knife-wielding man after he had rammed his car into the rear of a patrol vehicle.

Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers says the shooting was just after 1 a.m. EDT Tuesday in the city of Vandalia (VAN’-dell-yuh), just north of Dayton. He says the trooper had made a traffic stop shortly before his vehicle was rammed.

Sellers says the driver of the ramming car got out holding a knife and moved toward the trooper. He says the trooper fired after the man refused commands to drop the weapon. Emergency vehicles were called, but the man died at the scene.

The trooper was recovering from injuries.

Sellers says it’s too soon to speculate on what the man’s motives were.

Names weren’t released immediately.

