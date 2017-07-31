501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Officials bar annual lake…

Officials bar annual lake party 1 year after girl’s death

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 2:25 pm 07/31/2017 02:25pm
Share

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities have closed off a popular bay on an Adirondack lake to boaters, successfully scuttling an annual alcohol-fueled party a year after a fatal boat crash followed the event last summer.

An 8-year-old California girl was killed and her mother seriously injured last July when the family motor boat was hit by another boat driven by an impaired man who had spent the day partying at Log Bay Day.

The tragedy prompted local officials to take steps to end the party, held on the last Monday in July since the late 1990s. Officials say a police dive team boat turned away two private boats seeking to enter the bay Monday morning.

Log Bay Day typically attracts hundreds of people drinking on boats moored in the shallow, sandy-bottomed bay.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven

Wondering what to eat for dinner tonight? Try fixing up a refreshing no-cook dinner that leaves your oven completely out of the equation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?