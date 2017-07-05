501

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Officer critical after shooting…

Officer critical after shooting in the Bronx; suspect dead

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 3:42 am 07/05/2017 03:42am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and is in extremely critical condition.

The New York Police Department wrote on Twitter that the officer was shot while in a patrol vehicle with her partner in the Bronx early Wednesday.

While her partner radioed for assistance, other officers confronted the suspect, who was running, one block away. The suspect drew a revolver and the officers fatally shot him.

Police say another person, believed to be a bystander, was also struck by a bullet. The person is in stable condition.

The 12-year veteran officer has been hospitalized at St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Officer critical after shooting…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall are drawing thousands. See photos and send in your own.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News