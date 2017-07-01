501

National News

Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood home Jakarta

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017 6:04 am 07/01/2017 06:04am
Former U.S. President Barack Obama delivers his speech during the 4th Congress of Indonesian Diaspora Network in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, July 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Following another week of dustups between the U.S. media and President Donald Trump, his predecessor shared a bit of wisdom from the other side of the world about taking the daily news cycle in stride.

Obama was greeted by a crowd of thousands Saturday in his childhood home of Jakarta, where he spoke at the Indonesian Diaspora Congress.

“In today’s media, you know, you have reporters they would be every day, ‘Oh, Obama’s polls are bad today, or he didn’t get this vote today or this terrible thing happened today,'” former President Barack Obama said. “Well, I wasn’t worried about what was in the newspapers today. What I was worried about was, ‘What are they going to write about me 20 years from now when I look back?'”

