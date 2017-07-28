501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Obama-era retirement savings program…

Obama-era retirement savings program for workers gets the ax

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 11:34 am 07/28/2017 11:34am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A savings program put into place under President Barack Obama and designed to get more people to put away money for retirement is being killed.

The savings program, called myRA, was created about two years ago to give people without access to a 401(k) or other retirement plan from their employer a way to put money away. The myRA accounts had no fees or minimum deposit.

The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday that that the program was too costly and that demand was “extremely low.” It says myRA savers had put away about $34 million and that the program cost taxpayers nearly $70 million.

The Treasury is advising those with existing accounts to transfer money to another retirement account, known as a Roth IRA, at a bank or brokerage firm.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News Money Saving Tips National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?