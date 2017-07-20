NY transit officials chew on possible ban on subway snacks

NEW YORK (AP) — New York transit officials are chewing on the notion of a subway snacking ban — and that’s heating up the political rhetoric.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is weighing food restrictions, or even a ban, after a trash fire on the tracks crippled subway service on Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday a food ban wouldn’t be fair.

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota (LOH’-tuh) told the New York Post (http://nyp.st/2tKfStq ) that the mayor’s comments are “incendiary.”

Lhota says moveable feasts “feed the rats” in addition to the humans.

Lhota also says police should do more to enforce littering violations. De Blasio favors public education.

The two men have a history as political opponents. Lhota, a Republican, ran for mayor but Democrat de Blasio won in 2013.

