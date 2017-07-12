501.5
More than 1,200 nurses at Boston hospital start strike

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 5:31 pm 07/12/2017 05:31pm
Nurses at the Tufts Medical Center picket outside the hospital on Washington Street, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Boston. A strike by more than 1,200 Tufts Medical Center nurses started at 7 a.m. Wednesday with picket lines outside the hospital. Hospital officials have locked out striking nurses for four additional days and hired more than 320 temporary nurses. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

BOSTON (AP) — More than 1,200 nurses at a Boston hospital have started a one-day strike after last-minute negotiations between their union and hospital administrators were unsuccessful.

The strike by Tufts Medical Center nurses started at 7 a.m. Wednesday with picket lines outside the hospital.

Hospital officials have locked out striking nurses for four additional days and hired more than 320 temporary nurses.

The union and the hospital are at an impasse over staffing levels, pay and retirement benefits.

A union representative says hospital management was “determined to force a strike.” Hospital CEO Dr. Michael Wagner said it’s “extremely unfortunate that the union has continued to hold out for more money and an ill-conceived pension plan.”

The sides have been negotiating a new contract since April 2016.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

