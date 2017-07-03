501

National News

NTSB heading investigation into fatal natural gas explosion

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 4:35 pm 07/03/2017 04:35pm
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into an apparent natural gas explosion that destroyed a Pennsylvania home and killed a utility worker.

The UGI Utilities worker was checking out a reported gas odor when the house in Manor Township, near Lancaster, exploded about 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

Homeowner Jeannine Hughes says a UGI worker told her moments before the blast that natural gas readings near the home “were close to 100 percent.”

The county coroner has yet to release the dead worker’s name and didn’t immediately return a call Monday.

Two other UGI workers were hurt and a local sewer worker was also injured. Hughes’ family was unharmed.

Spokesman Christopher O’Neil says the NTSB has jurisdiction over any gas pipelines outside a residence or business.

Federal News Radio

