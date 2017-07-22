501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » NTSB assessing whether to…

NTSB assessing whether to probe NYC seaplane hard landing

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 5:52 pm 07/22/2017 05:52pm
Share
Emergency responders attend to a seaplane that made a hard landing during a failed takeoff along the FDR Drive on Friday, July 21, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s determining whether to investigate a seaplane mishap on New York’s East River.

Spokesman Eric Weiss said Saturday the NTSB was collecting information to make the decision.

The plane made a hard landing in the river on Friday evening with 10 people aboard. All were rescued and declined medical attention.

The passengers aboard the East Hampton, New York-bound plane included TV producer Bill Lawrence, the creator of “Scrubs” and other shows.

Plane operator Tailwind Air LLC said the charter flight aborted its takeoff from a Manhattan seaplane terminal. The company said it resumed normal operations Friday and was grateful that no one was seriously injured.

West Harrison, New York-based Tailwind Air had no immediate updates Saturday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?