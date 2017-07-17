501.5
Not a tweet storm, but a real storm coincidentally named Don

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 5:47 pm 07/17/2017 05:47pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s not a tweet storm but a real storm.

The newest potentially dangerous swirl of hot air is an Atlantic Ocean tropical storm named Don.

It’s a total coincidence that the storm bears a common nickname for the president of the United States.

Tropical storms and hurricanes are named several years in advance in a non-political way by an international committee of meteorologists. This is the second time there’s been a Tropical Storm Don in the Atlantic. The Don of 2011 fizzled out before it hit land.

Former National Hurricane Center Director Max Mayfield, who chaired the committee that added the name Don to the storm list in 2006, says he guarantees the name has no connection to Donald Trump.

